Wigan beats Bolton 2-1 in stragglers' matchup

BOLTON, England(AP) Last-placed Wigan beat Bolton 2-1 to keep alive its flickering hopes of avoiding relegation in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Wigan remained rooted to the bottom of the table, but closed to within two points of safety. Bolton was two points ahead of Wigan, but stayed third-to-last and in relegation danger on goal difference.

Gary Caldwell opened for Wigan heading in a corner two minutes before the break for a deserving halftime lead. Mark Davies leveled in the 67th, but James McArthur hit in the rebound winner in the 75th.

Wigan goalkeeper Ali Al Habsi preserved the victory five minutes from time with a brilliant low save of a shot by Bolton debutant Ryo Miyaichi.