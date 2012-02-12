West Brom beats Wolves 5-1 in Premier League

WOLVERHAMPTON, England(AP) Peter Odemwingie scored his first Premier League hat trick as West Bromwich Albion beat local rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers 5-1 on Sunday.

Steven Fletcher canceled out Odemwingie's opener to level the scores at 1-1 at the break before West Brom ran away with the game in the second half.

Two more goals from Odemwingie and strikes from captain Jonas Olsson and former Wolves midfielder Keith Andrews completed the rout to leave Wolves in the relegation zone on goal difference and move West Brom up to 14th.

"The extra bonus I got was that it was in the Black Country derby so it makes it double joy for me,'' Odemwingie said.

West Brom had never previously scored more than four in a Premier League game and the result will cast further doubt over the future of Wolves manager Mick McCarthy.

Odemwingie's deflected strike opened the scoring in the 34th minute before Fletcher pulled Wolves level with a left-foot shot in first-half stoppage time.

West Brom restored the lead in the 64th when Olsson's strike from a poorly defended corner was dropped over the line by Wayne Hennessey after the Wolves keeper was unsighted by Jamie O'Hara.

The visitors wrapped up the points in a frenetic late passage. Odemwinge completed his hat trick either side of a long range Andrews strike, and the striker believes a top 10 finish is within West Brom's grasp.

"I hope we can change our home performances and then there's nothing that can stop us finishing in the top 10,'' he said. "There was a lot of motivation, receiving messages from our fans about how they look forward to these games makes the week special.

"It was a very big game for us, a great team performance.''