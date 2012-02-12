West Brom beats Wolves 5-1 in Premier League

WOLVERHAMPTON, England(AP) Peter Odemwingie scored a hat trick as West Bromwich Albion beat local rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers 5-1 in the Premier League on Sunday.

Steven Fletcher canceled out Odenwingie's opener to level the scores at 1-1 at the break before West Brom ran away with the game in the second half.

Two more goals from Odemwingie and strikes from captain Jonas Olsson and former Wolves midfielder Keith Andrews completed the rout to leave Wolves outside the relegation zone on goal difference and moved West Brom up to 14th.

West Brom had never previously scored more than four in a Premier League game and the result will cast further doubt over the future of Wolves manager Mick McCarthy.