United, Liverpool avoid sanctions from FA

LONDON(AP) Manchester United and Liverpool will face no disciplinary action following their fractious match in the Premier League sparked by Luis Suarez's refusal to shake hands with Patrice Evra.

Players from both teams reportedly clashed outside the dressing rooms at halftime of Saturday's match at Old Trafford, while an emotional Evra appeared to provoke Suarez with his exuberant post-match celebrations after United clinched a 2-1 win.

The Football Association said it is happy with how referee Phil Dowd dealt with Evra's actions after the match and doesn't regard the halftime incident as serious enough to take action.

However, the governing body is likely to write to both clubs to remind them of their responsibilities.