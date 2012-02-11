Tottenham routs Newcastle 5-0 in Premier League

LONDON(AP) Energized by the return of manager Harry Redknapp to the dugout, Tottenham routed visitors Newcastle 5-0 at White Hart Lane in the Premier League on Saturday.

After a whirlwind week during which Redknapp was cleared of tax fraud and became the overwhelming favorite to replace Fabio Capello as England manager, the Spurs manager looked on as his team put in a stellar performance that allowed it to keep pace with league leaders Manchester United.

Emmanuel Adebayor set up goals by Benoit Assou-Ekotto in the fourth minute, Louis Saha in the sixth and 20th and finally Niko Kranjcar in the 34th before scoring the fifth.

Tottenham remain third in the league, five points behind United and four points behind Manchester City, who play Aston Villa on Sunday.