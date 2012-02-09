Swansea manager Rodgers signs 3 1/2-year contract

SWANSEA, Wales(AP) Swansea manager Brendan Rodgers has signed a new 3 1/2-year contract after leading the club to midtable in its first ever season in the Premier League.

The 39-year-old Northern Irishman had been employed on a rolling one-year contract since taking over in July 2010, even after guiding Swansea to its first topflight campaign since the early 1980s.

Without heavy investment in star players, Swansea is 10th in 20-team standings after 24 of 38 games - 10 points clear of the relegation zone.

The former Reading and Watford manager says "I very much appreciate what Swansea as a city, a club and supporters have given me and my family over the last 19 months, so signing the new contract was one of the easiest decisions of my life.''