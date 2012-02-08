  • Home
  Sunderland beats Boro 2-1 in FA Cup replay

Sunderland beats Boro 2-1 in FA Cup replay

Updated: February 08, 2012, 18:28


Sunderland's Stephane Sessegnon celebrates his goal during their FA Cup fourth round replay soccer match against Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough, England, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2012. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)

MIDDLESBROUGH, England(AP) Sunderland will meet Arsenal in the fifth round of the FA Cup after winning 2-1 at Middlesbrough in a replay from Stephane Sessegnon's extra-time winner.

The Benin forward struck in the 113th minute to take Sunderland through to a last-16 clash - its first in eight years - with Arsenal on Feb. 18 at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland took a 42nd-minute lead through Jack Colback's left-footed strike, but Lukas Jutkiewicz's first Boro goal took the match beyond 90 minutes.

Sunderland manager Martin O'Neill says "I thought we were the better all-round football team'' and "it's a fantastic effort by the players. I thought they did exceptionally well.''

