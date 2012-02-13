Redknapp: Scholes should play at Euro 2012

LONDON(AP) Harry Redknapp could try to entice veteran Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes out of international retirement for the European Championships, if he takes over as England coach.

Redknapp, the overwhelming favorite to replace the departed Fabio Capello, compared the 37-year-old Scholes to Barcelona playmakers Xavi Hernandez and Andres Iniesta and says "he'd be in your (England) team, he's that good.''

Capello, who quit his post last week, failed in a last-ditch bid to lure Scholes back to the national team for the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Scholes retired from international duty in 2004 at the age of 29. He announced his retirement from football in May last year but returned last month to help United through an injury crisis.