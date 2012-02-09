  • Home
  • Pearce interim England coach after Capello quits

Updated: February 09, 2012, 07:57


FILE - This is a Thursday, Oct. 20, 2011 file photo of the Team GB men's soccer head coach Stuart Pearce, as he speaks during a press conference at Wembley Stadium in London . The English Football Association Thursday Feb. 9, 2012 appointed Stuart Pearce as the interim coach of the England team following Fabio Capello's resignation. (AP Photo/Sang Tan, File)

WEMBLEY, England(AP) Stuart Pearce will take charge of the England team on an interim basis for an upcoming friendly following Fabio Capello's resignation.

While the European Championship is still four months away, England has a friendly against the Netherlands on Feb. 29.

"His first thought was managing his country without any conditions at all,'' FA chairman David Bernstein said.

The 49-year-old Pearce, a former Manchester City manager, runs the British Olympic and England under-21 teams.

"He has huge experience outside and inside the organization,'' Bernstein said. "He has been working with the under-21 team and has been working with Fabio for some time. I have got great confidence in Stuart, we will be in good hands. Our priority then will be to appoint a new England manager.''

Capello quit Wednesday, angry that he had not been consulted by the FA over its decision to strip John Terry of the captaincy.

