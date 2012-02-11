Norwich rallies to beat Swansea 3-2

SWANSEA, Wales(AP) Grant Holt spearheaded Norwich's second-half rally with two goals in a 3-2 win at Swansea in the Premier League on Saturday.

Anthony Pilkington also scored for Norwich, which found the net three times in an 18-minute span after the break to climb to eighth place in the standings.

Danny Graham had put Swansea in the lead in the 23rd minute and reduced the deficit from the penalty spot with three minutes left with his second of the match.

Swansea couldn't complete the comeback, slipping to only its second home loss of the season.