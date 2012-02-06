Mixed news on injury front for Newcastle

NEWCASTLE, England(AP) Newcastle has received mixed news on the injury front after Ryan Taylor and Leon Best were hurt during the 2-1 win over Aston Villa that kept the northeast club firmly in the hunt for a Champions League place.

It was initially feared that Taylor may have fractured his right leg in a first-half challenge by Villa defender Stephen Warnock, but Newcastle says the utility player sustained "soft tissue damage'' and is receiving treatment.

Best, though, will be out for a "number of weeks'' after injuring his knee in the 14th minute and being replaced by debutant Papiss Demba Cisse, who scored Newcastle's winner at St. James' Park.

The victory left Newcastle in fifth - a point behind Chelsea, which is in the final Champions League qualification spot.