Giggs signs for 23rd straight season with United

MANCHESTER, England(AP) Manchester United midfielder Ryan Giggs has signed a one-year contract extension, committing him to the English Premier League club for a 23rd straight season.

The only player to score in every Premier League season, the 38-year-old Giggs made his first-team debut in March 1991 and has never played for another club.

The most decorated player in British football history, Giggs beat Bobby Charlton's long-standing appearance record in the 2008 Champions League final and has played 898 matches for United - 140 more than Charlton.

"Ryan is a marvelous player,'' United manager Alex Ferguson said. "In many ways, he epitomizes all my teams here at United. He has constantly reinvented himself, adapted to the changing nature of the game and retained that desire and hunger for success.

"In every training session and match, he is the example for others to follow. The young players in the dressing room have a great chance to learn from a player who will continue to break records that anyone in the game will find hard to beat.''

Giggs has won 25 major honors including two Champions League trophies, four FA Cups and 12 Premier League titles, including United's record 19th English league championship last season.

"When I signed my first contract, I never thought I would be able to play at United for 22 years, but I feel good and I know I can still contribute to keeping the team pushing for honors,'' Giggs said. "Winning the club's 19th title was a great feeling but this club is all about what we do next and I'm really pleased I can be part of that.''