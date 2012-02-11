Fulham beats Stoke 2-1 in Premier League

LONDON(AP) Striker Pavel Pogrebnyak scored on his debut to help Fulham beat Stoke City 2-1 at Craven Cottage in the Premier League on Saturday.

Pogrebnyak, who joined the West London team from Bundesliga side Stuttgart during the January transfer window, opened the scoring in the 16th minute with a close-range finish into the top left corner.

Clint Dempsey helped double the lead in the 28th when his shot hit the bar before bouncing back into Stoke goalkeeper Thomas Sorensen and deflecting into the net for an own goal.

Ryan Shawcross scored a consolation goal for the visitors in the 78th when he headed in from a Jermaine Pennant corner.

It was Stoke's fourth league defeat in a row and leaves Tony Pulis' team on a run of one victory in their last nine games.