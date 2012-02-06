Frimpong out for season with knee injury

WOLVERHAMPTON, England(AP) Wolverhampton Wanderers say on-loan midfielder Emmanuel Frimpong has been ruled out for the rest of the season after damaging ligaments in his right knee.

The 20-year-old Frimpong will undergo surgery after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament in the first half of Wolves' 2-1 victory at Queens Park Rangers on Saturday.

Wolves said Monday that "Frimpong is expected to be out for a number of months'' and will make an early return to parent club Arsenal.

Arsenal sent the Ghanaian-born Frimpong on loan to Wolves in December to provide him with some Premier League experience and he impressed in his five appearances for the relegation contenders.

Frimpong sustained the same injury to his left knee in 2010.