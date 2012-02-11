Ferguson: Suarez is a disgrace to Liverpool

LONDON(AP) Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson says Luis Suarez should never play for Liverpool again after refusing to shake the hand of Patrice Evra before Saturday's Premier League match between the fierce rivals.

Ferguson says Suarez is "a disgrace to Liverpool Football Club, he shouldn't be able to play for Liverpool again.''

Ferguson says the incident "created a terrible atmosphere'' at Old Trafford, adding that Suarez "could have caused a riot - he should be ashamed.''

It was the first time Suarez and Evra had come face to face since the Uruguay striker was banned for eight matches for repeatedly racially abusing the French left back during a match between the teams at Anfield on Oct. 15.