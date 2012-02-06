Capello backing of Terry may be breach of contract

LONDON(AP) Fabio Capello's criticism of the decision to strip John Terry of the England captaincy may have opened the team manager up to disciplinary action.

Capello told Italy's state broadcaster RAI on Sunday that he "absolutely'' did not agree with FA chairman David Bernstein's decision on Friday to dump Terry before his pending trial for racial abuse.

Former FA executive director David Davies saod Monday the coach's criticism "is being taken very seriously by the FA because it may be that Fabio Capello has breached his contract.''

Davies, who left the FA in 2006, questioned Capello's motive for speaking out against his employers four months before the European Championship.

Davies said: "You have to suspect he wants to prevent John Terry retiring as a player before Euro 2012'' but added that there are wider issues.

Bernstein ditched Terry as skipper because of the difficulty in holding the high-profile captaincy role at the European Championship - which runs from June 8 to July 1 - when the player's fate on criminal charges won't be known until after his trial starts on July 9.