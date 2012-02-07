Blackpool, Millwall advance in FA Cup

LONDON(AP) Blackpool and Millwall advanced to the fifth round of the FA Cup on Tuesday to set up games against Premier League opposition.

Blackpool routed Sheffield Wednesday 3-0 in their fourth-round replay, earning the right to travel to Everton next in England's premier cup competition.

Millwall needed an injury-time winner from substitute Liam Feeney to beat Southampton 3-2 and will get a lucrative home game against Premier League struggler Bolton.

The match looked to be heading for extra time until Feeney cut in from the left to curl in the winner.

Blackpool had an easier time and was up 2-0 after just 15 minutes following goals from Matt Phillips and Lomana LuaLua.

Ludovic Sylvestre added the third in the 54th.