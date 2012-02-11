  • Home
Blackburn beats QPR 3-2 in Premier League

Updated: February 11, 2012, 12:08


BLACKBURN, England(AP) Blackburn scored three first-half goals and held off a late comeback from Queens Park Rangers to win 3-2 in the Premier League on Saturday.

Ayegbeni Yakubu opened the scoring for Blackburn in the 15th minute and teammate Steven Nzonzi extended the lead in the 23rd by converting Junior Hoilett's pass.

Blackburn added a third when Hoilett's shot deflected in off QPR defender Nedum Onuoha just before the interval.

Jamie Mackie pulled two goals back for QPR, in the 71st and 90th minutes.

Blackburn rose one spot to 18th, level on points with 16th-place QPR.

