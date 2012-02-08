Berbatov to return to international football

SOFIA, Bulgaria(AP) Dimitar Berbatov is considering a comeback to international football, and says he expects an invitation from the national team's new coach.

Coach Lyuboslav Penev says he would be glad if Berbatov returns to the team, adding that he will talk with him later this week.

Berbatov had said on Tuesday that if he receives an invitation, he could consider a comeback.

The Manchester United striker retired from international football in 2010, saying there was a lot of stress in the national team and that he wanted to focus on his family.

The 31-year-old striker made his international debut in 1999 and is Bulgaria's all-time leading scorer with 48 goals in 77 appearances.