Everyone knows that here at Imagine, we really can’t get enough of sporting stupidity. Whether it’s a ludicrous innuendo or metaphor that defies common sense, the stupid caption remains our best friend. In the world of football, John Motson is undoubtedly the king. Read away, and let the legend that is Motty light up your week…

"For those of you watching in black and white, Spurs are in the all yellow strip" – Because why not help out those at a disadvantage?

"I think this could be our best victory over Germany since the war" We all knew what he meant, but seriously…ouch.

"The goals made such a difference to the way this game went" He’s not wrong.

"And Seaman, just like a falling oak, manages to change direction" presumably Motty’s knowledge of tree chopping isn’t substantial.

"That's an old Ipswich move - O'Callaghan crossing for Mariner to drive over the bar" Motty obviously has faith in the Portman Road side.

"Bruce has got the taste of Wembley in his nostrils" – Why let biology get in the way of a cool quote?

"So different from the scenes in 1872, at the cup final none of us can remember" - Motty remembers. He ALWAYS remembers.

"Its Arsenal 0 - Everton 1, and the longer it stays like that the more you've got to fancy Everton" - Once again, the man is not wrong.

"And what a time to score. 22 minutes gone" If you find out what is special about 22 minutes, please do write in…

“Middlesbrough are withdrawing Maccarone the Italian, Nemeth the Slovakian and Stockdale the right-back.” – Motty obviously doesn’t consider defence to have the same glamour as Italy or Slovakia.

“Nearly all the Brazilian supporters are wearing yellow shirts - it's a fabulous kaleidoscope of colour.” – We can only assume Motty’s kaleidoscope’s are all knackered.

“The match was settled either side of half-time.” – True true.

"This is the biggest thing that's happened in Athens since Homer put down his pen." – More footie commentators need to reference ancient Greek poetry.

“You can still buy tickets for knock-out games off the internet. That's if you know how to. I certainly don't.” –Obviously no harm in trying, Motty.

