‘Feeeed the scooousers, Let them know it’s Christmas time!’ – A belter from Newcastle v Everton, sung during the yuletide period.



‘Van-Per-Sie, When a girl says no, Mo-lest her.’ West Ham fans dealing sensitively with Robin Van Persie’s arrest for sexual assault, to the tune of Craig David’s ‘Rewind.’



‘If you tolerate Rix, then your children will be next.’ Once again, away fans show their sensitivity after Chelsea coach Graham Rix was convicted of sex with an under-age girl, to the tune of the Manic Street Preachers’ number one hit.



‘Don't blame it on the Biscan, Don't blame it on the Hamann, Don't blame it on the Finnan, Blame it on Traore, He just can't, He just can't, He just can't control his feet.’ – Liverpool fans applauding their own, to the tune of ‘Blame It On The Boogie.’



‘Who’s the father of the child? Brooklyn Di Canio!’ West Ham fans welcome the news of Victoria Beckham’s latest child.



‘We've got joy we have fun, we've got Jari Litmanen, He's got Style, he's got flair, Got a mullet, we don't care’ – Liverpool fans show their love for the Fin, to the tunes of ‘Seasons in the Sun.’



‘One week in & three weeks out, one week in & three weeks out, one week in & three weeks out, Keano is a tampon!’ – Arsenal fans show their love for the Man United skipper during his more injury prone days.



'PUT YOUR HANDS UP FOR DIRK KUYT........HE LOVES THIS CITY!.' – Liverpool fans bringing the garage influence in to the tune of ‘Put Your Hands Up 4 Detroit’



‘His Sister Is his Mother, His Father is his Brother, They like to **** each other, The Neville Familly.’ – Gary Neville being welcomed to White Hart Lane.



‘We’ve got your Plasma Screen, We’ve got your Palsma Screen, We’ve got your Christmas tree, We’ve got your Christmas tree’ – Fulham fans showing their sympathy for Frank Lampard after his house was burgled.



‘Paul McGrath, My Lord, Paul Mcgrath.

Paul McGrath, My Lord, Paul Mcgrath.

On the piss, My Lord, On the piss,

On the piss, My Lord, On the piss.’ – Villa fans presenting their own version of the classic hymn.

