SFA says Rangers chairman is not 'fit and proper'

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) Rangers chairman Craig Whyte was described by the Scottish Football Association on Thursday as "not a fit and proper person" to be involved in the sport following the Glasgow giant's financial troubles.

The record 54-time Scottish champion has been deducted 10 points for entering bankruptcy protection and could face liquidation before the end of the season if a buyer cannot be found.

A special meeting of the SFA board heard the findings of an independent inquiry into Rangers' troubles and charged the club with bringing the game into disrepute.

"Mr. Craig Whyte is not considered to be a fit and proper person to hold a position within Association Football," SFA chief executive Stewart Regan said in a statement. "We will be writing to Mr. Whyte in relation to those findings and shall seek a response within seven days."

Club administrators have warned of redundancies if players do not agree to wage cuts, and Rangers' troubles deepened as the SFA warned that it could face sanctions over its failure to pay Dundee United its share of gate receipts from the teams' Feb. 5 Scottish Cup match.