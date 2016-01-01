Will McLeish Actually Join Villa?

I’m sure you’ve all heard by now that current, or ex depending on what paper you read, Birmingham boss Alex McLeish is currently in talks with the Blues’ arch rivals Aston Villa over the manager’s position. Will somebody please give him a slap and get him to wake up and think about what he’s doing!



Of all the clubs McLeish could go to, Villa has to be the last on the list surely. That’s like going from Rangers to Celtic, United to City, Liverpool to Everton or Arsenal to Spurs, it just doesn’t happen.



Aston Villa fans have been protesting outside the ground with some fans venting their anger at the possible appointment by covering the walls of the club’s training ground in anti-McLeish graffiti. The protests outside Villa Park on Wednesday evening saw hundreds of fans chanting ‘We don’t want McLeish’ and holding various banners. Some fans were shouting that they wouldn’t go back through the gates of Villa Park – that had been locked to keep the protestors outside – if McLeish was appointed as the club’s manager. Others threatened to burn their Villa shirts, while stewards and other ground staff were happy to commit to the protests, even if it cost them their jobs.



Birmingham are saying that they never actually accepted McLeish’s emailed resignation, so Villa must have tapped up their target, and the Blues want the FA to prevent him from leaving St Andrews and, if he does, they want around £5million in compensation.



How has Alex McLeish not yet realised that Villa fans do not want him at their club, and Birmingham bosses won’t let him go across the city? Does he have nobody significant in his life to chuck some water over him, show him the pictures on the television and in the papers, and tell him to think twice before signing on the dotted line? It doesn’t seem like it.



Why Randy Lerner, the owner of Aston Villa, would approach McLeish is also beyond me. Obviously, it’s easier to approach a manager who is out of work, as McLeish may be, as you don’t have to go through contractual discussions at their club, but surely there is someone, not necessarily better, but more suitable for the position. Chris Hughton is currently out of work after leaving Newcastle, Alan Shearer is a name regularly linked to manager’s jobs, or Mark Hughes, who left Fulham and was immediately linked with the Villa job, to name just three.



If Villa appoint McLeish as their new manager, there will be uproar around Birmingham. It is quite possibly the worst move that Randy Lerner could make as Villa owner – and he paid real money for Emile Heskey.