Why Becks Should Play For GB In 2012

With the upcoming London Olympics, we have to include David Beckham in our Great Britain football team. We just have to. There is nobody more deserving of a place in the squad, and as a London boy, it would be the perfect tribute to a glittering career.



He isn’t getting any younger, I’ll grant you that, and he isn’t playing at one of the top European clubs, but he is the perfect man to have around a squad of young players, as the Olympic rules state, and to bring them on and lead us to Olympic success.



Beckham, whether you love him or not, has been one of the best players of his generation in the world, and did some incredible things in an England shirt, just remember that free kick against Greece. As he is no longer a part of the England squad, by Capello’s choice, (Beckham has always said he would never retire from international football), a place in the Great Britain squad would be brilliant for the British public who may never get a chance to see an English icon, and legend, play in Britain again.

Becks is still up for getting into the British squad, saying: “I still feel like I'm 21 when I'm playing. I still love the game like I did when I was 21, I'm still as fit as I ever was and everyone knows I've looked after myself properly. There are 13 months to go and a lot of decisions to be made but football has been part of my life for so many years so to be part of that would be incredible."

With the Olympics in London, it makes a lot of sense to have one of the best London-born players taking part. Beckham will automatically put bums on seats, and that is what the organisers want, return on investment in the form of full stadiums and cheering fans. Olympic football is one that hasn’t really caught on as Britain don’t normally take part, but with Beckham playing, it’s a sure-fire way of getting people through the gates.