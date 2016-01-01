Van the Man for Arsenal

Robin van Persie and Demba Ba showed their class in front of goal this weekend, with both grabbing hat tricks in their side’s victories in a goal-fest of a weekend in the Premier League.

Van Persie set the tone for the weekend in a 5-3 win for Arsenal at Stamford Bridge, as the Gunners closed the gap on Chelsea in the race for a Champions League place. The clash at the Bridge was the standout fixture of the weekend, and it failed to disappoint. Chelsea went ahead early on, making the most of their opponents’ failures in front of goal, with Frank Lampard heading home from a Juan Mata cross. But Arsenal skipper van Persie managed to level the scores after some good link-up play with Gervinho, then on the stroke of half time, it was the turn of the Chelsea skipper to get on the scoresheet, as Lampard’s left wing free kick was finished off by John Terry.

The second half started in a similarly frantic fashion, with left back Andre Santos getting his first Premier League goal for Arsenal, firing into the bottom corner to level the scores, before Theo Walcott shrugged off the attentions of four Chelsea defenders and then blasting the ball past Petr Cech to give Arsenal the lead. With ten minutes left on the clock, Mata thumped in a drive from 30 yards to make it 3-3, but two late strikes from van Persie sealed a 5-3 win and three vital points, leaving Chelsea without a point from their last two games.

Leaders Manchester City kept up their unbeaten start to the season, beating Wolves for the second time this week. Having put 5 past Mick McCarthy’s side in the Carling Cup in midweek, City were less fluent at the Etihad Stadium, and had to work for their win. Edin Dzeko scored 7 minutes into the second half to give City the lead, and Aleksandar Kolarov doubled the advantage after 67 minutes.

Things took a turn on 74 minutes; however, as Vincent Kompany was given a straight red card for hauling down Kevin Doyle, and Stephen Hunt stepped up to score from the spot, bringing Wolves back into the game. However, City caught the visitors on the break and Adam Johnson fired in in stoppage time to seal a 3-1 win.

Having been crushed 6-1 at home by City the week before, Manchester United needed a good response to avoid losing touch of their rivals at the top, and they made the difficult trip to Everton. Both sides had chances to go ahead early on, but it was the Champions who did get themselves on the scoresheet on 19 minutes, as Javier Hernandez prodded home Patrice Evra’s left wing cross for the only goal of the game. Everton did come close, as Leighton Baines struck the crossbar with a free kick, but a much more solid defensive display from United kept the home side out to come away with the three points.

Newcastle moved up to third on Monday night, thanks to a 3-1 win away at Stoke to end the Potters’ unbeaten home record. Demba Ba – who would have joined Stoke but for a failed medical – scored his second hat-trick of the season for the Magpies, who dominated the first half for a 2-0 lead. Jon Walters pulled one back for Stoke from the penalty spot, before Ba was given a chance of his own from 12 yards and sent Asmir Begovic the wrong way.

Tottenham, like Arsenal and Newcastle, have also piled the pressure on Chelsea, with a 3-1 win against QPR, in a stunning display at the Lane. Winger Gareth Bale was back on top form, as was midfielder Scott Parker, and the pair, alongside Rafael van der Vaart carved out numerous chances for Spurs in what could have been a rout. Bale got the first of the game, finishing off a fine move on 20 minutes, and van der Vaart doubled the advantage on the half hour, latching onto a loose ball before slotting into the corner.

Rangers improved in the second half, and got a deserved goal on the hour as Jay Bothroyd headed in from close range, but Bale linked up with Aaron Lennon, and got his second and Spurs’ third on 72 minutes, firing into the top corner to seal the win.

Liverpool now sit sixth in the table after a 2-0 win at West Brom. The visitors were missing both Steven Gerrard and Jamie Carragher through injury, but went ahead on 9 minutes thanks to a Charlie Adam penalty. Then in first half stoppage time, the Baggies defence went missing and Andy Carroll was given the freedom of the West Brom half and finished beyond Ben Foster to kill the game off. It was a good job the second goal game for Liverpool, who missed a number of good chances in the second half.

There was a thriller in East Anglia as Norwich rescued a point in stoppage time against bottom of the table Blackburn. In an even first half with plenty of chances, it was Rovers who went in ahead, thanks to a Junior Hoilett strike in stoppage time. Steve Morison volleyed in a screamer early in the second half, but two goals in two minutes from Yakubu and Christopher Samba put Blackburn 3-1 up.

A deflected effort from Bradley Johnson made it 3-2 on 82 minutes, and just when all seemed lost for Norwich, they were awarded a controversial penalty when the ball landed on Steven N’Zonzi’s arm, and Grant Holt scored his second in a week to make it 3-3 in the 94th minute.

There was another last minute equaliser at the Stadium of Light as Stephane Sessegnon rescued a point in a 2-2 draw for Sunderland against Aston Villa. Stiliyan Petrov lashed in a stunner to give Villa the lead, but £8million teenager Connor Wickham then scored his first Premier League goal before half time. Richard Dunne looked to have won it for the visitors when he made it 2-1 on 85 minutes, but Sessegnon was allowed to head in unchallenged as the board went up for added time to the delight of the home crowd.

Swansea gave another example as to why they deserve their place in the top flight, as Bolton went down to yet another defeat. Joe Allen gave the Swans the lead early in the second half after Ricardo Gardner was shown a second yellow card. Scott Sinclair added a second from the penalty spot, before a Danny Graham own goal gave Wanderers hope. However, Graham atoned for his mistake in stoppage time, making it 3-1 to the Welsh side.

Last but not least, Fulham took the spoils from their trip to Wigan, as Clint Dempsey and Moussa Dembele got on the scoresheet in a comfortable 2-0 win for Martin Jol and his side.

