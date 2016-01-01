United Legend Wins Norwegian League Title

Former Manchester United star Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was never too far away from silverware during his time at Old Trafford, and having taken his first steps into management with former side Molde back in Norway, he has now won the Norwegian League title at his first attempt.

The 38-year old Treble winner, who was forced to retire after a series of injuries, moved into coaching with United’s reserve side before landing the job at his first club, who finished 11th last season, but this time around, they are eight points clear at the top with two games remaining in the season.

Rosenborg, the only club able to reel in Molde, lost 6-3 at Brann Bergen, meaning Molde’s 2-2 draw against Stromsgodset secured the title.

The league triumph is Molde’s first ever, and Solskjaer told Norwegian newspaper VG that “We’ve been waiting 100 years for this. We have been close several times so this was well deserved. It was a good atmosphere in the dressing room and we’ll enjoy the celebrations now.”

Solskjaer received praise from former United teammate Rio Ferdinand on Twitter, who wrote “Big shout out to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer winning the league title with Molde.... a true gent in the game.”

The Norwegian striker left Molde in 1996 for Old Trafford in a £1.5million move and went on to score 126 goals in 366 games for United, including the winner in the 1999 Champions League Final against Bayern Munich at the Nou Camp in Barcelona.

In addition the European success, Solskjaer won two FA Cups and six Premier League titles, and now has his first managerial success on the already impressive CV.

