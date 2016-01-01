United Hit for Six

Manchester City ran riot at Old Trafford to take a five-point advantage at the top of the Premier League away from the first Manchester derby of the season as they put six past a hapless Manchester United, with Mario Balotelli and Edin Dzeko grabbing braces.

In a fairly even game for the first half hour, it was United who looked most like scoring, but it was City who took the lead when Balotelli passed the ball into the bottom corner from the edge of the area. From that point on United were never in the game, and things took a turn for the worse when Jonny Evans was sent off for hauling down Balotelli. The Italian turned in his second of the game soon after and Sergio Aguero added an almost identical third.

United pulled one back through Darren Fletcher with nine minutes to go, but added time goals from Dzeko, David Silva and then Dzeko again gave United their most humiliating defeat in recent years against the worst possible opponents from their point of view, with many suggesting this result is a strong example of a power shift in Manchester.

Chelsea failed to hang on to City’s coat tails when they went down to a 1-0 defeat against London rivals QPR. Heidar Helguson converted an early penalty after he was bundled over by David Luiz, and Chelsea’s attempts to equalise were hampered when they suffered not one, but two red cards before half time.

Right back Jose Bosingwa and striker Didier Drogba were both given straight red cards, but it was the nine men who looked most like scoring in the second half. But Rangers held strong to take all three points, with Chelsea boss Andre Villas-Boas facing FA disciplinary action following his post-match comments about referee Chris Foy’s performance.

Another of this season’s promoted sides were left kicking themselves after throwing away a two goal lead. Swansea went 2-0 up against Wolves at Molineux thanks to goals from Danny Graham and Joe Allen prompting uproar from the home fans, venting their anger at manager Mick McCarthy.

However, Wolves managed to scrape a draw thanks to second half strikes from Kevin Doyle and then Jamie O’Hara, but they remain in trouble at the bottom of the table, in 16th place, while Swansea, who could have gone up four places with a win, sit 15th.

Newcastle continue to impress this season and they are now of two teams that remain unbeaten following Manchester United’s defeat. Yohan Cabaye scored his first goal for the Magpies in a 1-0 win against struggling Wigan at St James’ Park and move clear of the chasing pack in 4th place.

The Frenchman picked up the ball 25 yards from goal and the Wigan defence failed to close him down sufficiently, allowing the midfielder to unleash a rifling effort into the top left-hand corner of the net.

Tottenham now sit fifth thanks to a 2-1 win against rock bottom Blackburn at Ewood Park. Dutch midfielder Rafael van der Vaart scored twice for Spurs, either side of a Mauro Formica strike for Rovers, with more protests from home fans before, during and after the match against manager Steve Kean.

Van der Vaart’s first effort finished off a good team move on 15 minutes before Formica levelled the scores just before the half hour. Then Spurs’ class showed as van der Vaart unleashed an unstoppable drive into the bottom corner before the hour and Blackburn were unable to fight back for a second time.

Spurs moved up to fifth a result of Liverpool drawing at home to Norwich 1-1. Craig Bellamy put Liverpool in front against his former side in first half stoppage time, latching onto a through ball and coolly finishing beyond John Ruddy – who had a superb game between the posts for Norwich prompting calls from many in the media for an England call up.

The Canaries levelled in the second half when Grant Holt headed in a right wing cross, beating Martin Skrtel and goalkeeper Pepe Reina to the ball to seal a creditable point for the East Anglian side.

Robin van Persie came off the bench to rescue Arsenal once again, scoring twice in a 3-1 win at home to Stoke. Gervinho gave the Gunners the lead but Peter Crouch tapped in from close range to equalise for Stoke.

Van Persie was introduced in the second half and squeezed in the second for Arsenal before having another put on a plate to seal the three points.

West Brom came away from the Black Country derby at Villa Park with the three points, but they had to come from behind to do it. Darren Bent put Aston Villa ahead from the penalty spot in the first half, and when Chris Brunt was given the chance to level from the spot for the Baggies after Chris Herd was adjudged to have fouled Jonas Olsson, resulting in a red card, but Brunt blasted wide.

Defender Olsson thumped home a header to level the scores later in the half before Paul Scharner made it two goals in two games to seal all three points just before the hour.

Sunderland picked up a valuable 2-0 win away at Bolton who are having a wretched season so far by their standards. Both sides have started the season poorly despite investing over the summer, but it was the Black Cats who rightly won at the Reebok.

Stephane Sessegnon opened the scoring for Sunderland before catching Bolton and the break and Sessegnon laid it on a plate for Nicklas Bendtner to complete the win.

England striker Bobby Zamora missed a golden opportunity late on at Craven Cottage as Fulham suffered a late defeat at home to Everton. The Toffees went in front early on thanks to a wonder strike from Royston Drenthe, with the Dutchman firing in low from all of 30 yards. Fulham equalised thanks to a delightful chip from Bryan Ruiz, and had the chance to win it late on when Zamora rounded Tim Howard.

The striker had the goal at his mercy but fired high and wide under no pressure at all. From the restart, Everton went ahead when Louis Saha latched onto a flick on and fired into the bottom corner. Jack Rodwell compounded the misery in added time when he scored from the edge of the area to complete a 3-1 victory.

This weekend’s results: Saturday - Wolverhampton 2 Swansea City 2; Newcastle 1 Wigan Athletic 0,

Aston Villa 1 West Brom 2, Bolton 0 Sunderland 2; Liverpool 1 Norwich City 1

Sunday - Manchester United 1 Manchester City 6; Fulham 1 Everton 3, Arsenal 3 Stoke City 1, Blackburn 1 Tottenham 2; QPR 1 Chelsea 0.

