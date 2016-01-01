United Give Fergie Anniversary Present

Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson celebrated 25 years as manager of the Old Trafford club this weekend, and he was rewarded in more ways than one. His side earned arguably the most important present in three vital points, while the club renamed the North Stand ‘The Sir Alex Ferguson Stand,’ to a clearly emotional Scotsman.

However, what the boss would like most is to close that gap on rivals City at the top of the Premier League, and his side are doing all they can at present, having strung four straight wins and four straight clean sheets together since the derby day disaster.

United were indebted to an old boy against Sunderland with Wes Brown inadvertently directing a Nani corner into his own net under pressure from Danny Welbeck for the only goal of the game in first half stoppage time. Sunderland had chances to level, but it was United who looked most like adding to the score, with Wayne Rooney and Patrice Evra denied by a stunning double save from ‘keeper Kieran Westwood.

It was a trip down to London and a tricky task for Manchester City away at QPR. Rangers took the lead against a below-par City side, when Jay Bothroyd headed in from a Joey Barton free kick on the half hour. However, City levelled just before the break when Edin Dzeko cut in from the left flank and fired low into the bottom corner. David Silva put City in front for the first time early in the second half when he collected Dzeko’s pull back, and beat Paddy Kenny.

Rangers didn’t fold, however, and were back on level terms soon after when Bothroyd’s header was diverted in off the back of Heidar Helguson. City defenders were furious with the decision to allow the goal, claiming the Icelandic striker was offside, but replays showed he was onside. With a draw looking likely, and a fair result at that, Yaya Toure thumped in a header from Aleksandar Kolarov’s cross to seal all three points, leaving City five points clear at the top through the international break.

Chelsea have lost third spot in recent weeks, but still managed to get the three points against struggling Blackburn at Ewood Park. Frank Lampard’s sixth goal of the season secured the victory to get the Blues back to winning ways after two defeats and a draw from their last three, piling more pressure on Rovers boss Steve Kean in the process. The only goal of the game came in the 51st minute, when Lampard stooped to head home a cross from Branislav Ivanovic who nearly headed into his own net late on.

Chelsea have been replaced in third by Newcastle who are still unbeaten this season. The Magpies were 2-1 winners at home to Everton as a stunning strike from Ryan Taylor proved the difference between the sides.

An own goal from Johnny Heitinga put Newcastle ahead, and Taylor doubled the lead soon after, crashing in a dipping 25-yard volley from the corner of the area, leaving Tim Howard with no chance in the Everton goal. The Toffees were given a lifeline by Jack Rodwell, who headed in from a corner, and they should have been awarded a penalty for handball against former Evertonian Dan Gosling, which went unseen by the officials.

Tottenham sit fifth in the table after a 3-1 win at Fulham in a below par display in the absence of manager Harry Redknapp, who was recovering from minor heart surgery. The win was the seventh in eight games for Spurs, and they took the lead when Gareth Bale saw his deflected effort fly into the corner, before Aaron Lennon doubled the advantage with a cool finish.

Fulham were back in the match when Younes Kaboul diverted the ball into his own net, but another deflected effort, this time from Jermain Defoe, sealed the points in stoppage time after Fulham nearly levelled at the other end, with Luka Modric clearing off the line.

Liverpool were hoping to close the gap on the Champions League places when they took on Swansea at Anfield, but they were left frustrated by a stunning performance from Michel Vorm in the Swans’ goal. With both sides having good chances to score, it was ultimately a mixture of poor finishing and good goalkeeping that was the story of the game, as the match finished goalless.

At the Emirates, Arsenal demolished a very poor West Brom 3-0, as Robin van Persie scored one and made the other two. The Baggies were missing Peter Odemwingie, Paul Scharner and Shane Long, and they were made to rue their absence. Van Persie tapped in from close range for the opener, and defender Thomas Vermaelen was allowed to waltz forward and fire in from the edge of the area for the second. Mikel Arteta added the third late on with his first goal at home for his new club.

Aston Villa and Norwich were involved in a five-goal thriller at Villa Park, with the home side just edging it 3-2 despite a battling performance from the Canaries. Anthony Pilkington put Norwich ahead from a superb free kick, but Darren Bent side-footed home a leveller from Gabriel Agbonlahor’s cross, and the Birmingham-born forward added the second when he beat goalkeeper John Ruddy to a back pass just before the break. Bent then added a third – from another Agbonlahor cross – and despite Steve Morison heading home from close range to make it 3-2, Villa held on for the points.

Bolton came from nowhere to end their wretched run of defeats, with a 5-0 thrashing of Stoke at the Reebok Stadium. Chris Eagles scored twice for the Trotters, as did Ivan Klasnic, while Kevin Davies slotted home the opener from a controversial free kick that was quickly taken after a back pass was awarded by referee Howard Webb. The win was the first points Bolton have won at home all season, and ended a run of 13 defeats in 16 league games.

Wolves also brought their run of eight games without a win to an end, as they beat rock bottom Wigan 3-1. Jamie O’Hara put the home side ahead, but that was cancelled out by Ben Watson, who followed up his saved penalty to level the scores. David Edwards eventually bundled in the second for Wolves, before Stephen Ward sealed the win, making it eight straight defeats for Wigan, who are already five points from safety.

This weekend’s results:

Arsenal 3 West Brom 0

Aston Villa 3 Norwich 2

Blackburn 0 Chelsea 1

Bolton 5 Stoke 0

Fulham 1 Tottenham 3

Liverpool 0 Swansea 0

Manchester United 1 Sunderland 0

Newcastle 2 Everton 1

QPR 2 Manchester City 3

Wolves 3 Wigan 1

Who was your star man this weekend? Let us know your thoughts here, on Twitter @ImagineSoccer or on Facebook by clicking here.