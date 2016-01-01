United Dominate Team of the Decade

Managers of this season’s Premier League were asked to compile their top-flight ‘Team of the Decade’, and unsurprisingly, Manchester United players dominated the selections.

Votes were cast on players that had played in the Premier League between 2001 and 2011, with managers choosing a 4-4-2 formation, from players of any nationality. See if this side would match yours.

Edwin van der Sar won the goalkeeper gloves, receiving 53% of the votes, with Chelsea’s Petr Cech coming second with 33%.

At the back, Gary Neville was selected at right back, receiving 60% of votes, joined by Nemanja Vidic and John Terry, receiving 20% and 47% of votes respectively, holding off Rio Ferdinand (20%) for the positions at the heart of the defence. Unsurprisingly, Ashley Cole was voted in at left back, receiving 73% of votes with Patrice Evra earning the remaining 27% in a two-horse race.

There was no contest for the wingers – Cristiano Ronaldo received 67% of votes for the right, while Ryan Giggs took 87% for the left wing. David Beckham, who moved to Real Madrid in 2003, received 27% of votes to play on the right.

In the middle of midfield, Steven Gerrard (33%) and Paul Scholes (23%) held off competition from Roy Keane (17%), Cesc Fabregas and Frank Lampard (both 10%).

The strikers were the most keenly contested positions. Chelsea striker Didier Drogba got 23% of votes, and would partner Newcastle and England legend Alan Shearer (also 23%). Wayne Rooney (20%) Thierry Henry (17%) and Dennis Bergkamp (10%) were the other front-runners.

In two separate votes, Manchester United’s 2007/08 League and Champions League winning side was voted the team of the decade ahead of Arsenal’s invincible side of 2003/04, and Jose Mourinho’s 2005/06 Chelsea team.

The same 2007/08 season was voted as the most exciting, as Manchester United won the league and Roy Hodgson kept Fulham up on the final day.

League Manager’s Association Team of the Decade: GK Edwin van der Sar; RB Gary Neville, CB Nemanja Vidic, John Terry, LB Ashley Cole; RM Cristiano Ronaldo, CM Steven Gerrard, Paul Scholes, LM Ryan Giggs; F Alan Shearer, Didier Drogba.