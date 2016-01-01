United Are In Safe Hands

Sir Alex Ferguson finally got his man this week, confirming that David de Gea would be the man given the task of filling the gloves left behind by Edwin van der Sar at Old Trafford. The 20-year old Spaniard moves on a five-year deal for a fee believed to be around £19million from Atletico Madrid.



De Gea has impressed Ferguson for a number of years now, and was in fine form as the Spain Under-21 side won the European Championships this summer. Obviously his record last season, coupled by the performance over in Denmark last month confirmed that de Gea was the man that could fill the void left by van der Sar.



The transfer makes the young Spanish keeper the second most expensive goalkeeper in world football, behind Gianluigi Buffon, who moved to Juventus for £32.6million. De Gea came through the young system at Atletico, making his debut for the first team as a substitute in the Champions League against Porto in 2009. From there, he nailed down the number one shirt and went on to make nearly 100 appearances for the club.



Ferguson, no doubt, will be pleased to finally get his man having named de Gea as the player he wanted to bring in to replace the retiring van der Sar back at the end of May, but the Spaniard chose not to make any decisions on his future until after the European Championships, which you have to respect as a fine decision. By not allowing for any distractions, he was able to perform to his best, even pushing himself that little further in order to complete the decision making process for Fergie, and making the Scot sure of the young goalkeeper’s professionalism.



United already have Tomasz Kuszczak, Anders Lindegaard and Ben Amos on the list of first-team goalkeepers, but de Gea is almost certain to take the number one shirt for the new season.



Ajax’s Maarten Stekelenburg was the man van der Sar tipped to replace him, and was strongly linked with a move to Old Trafford, along with Manuel Neuer, who impressed in the Champions League semi-final against United, but ultimately it was de Gea who earned United’s money.



He was in outstanding form for Atletico last campaign, keeping 24 clean sheets in 45 appearances, in a league that is well known for being full of goals, especially when you consider he was trying to keep out Barcelona, Real Madrid, Valencia and co, rather than being in one of those sides.



I see this as a great move for United, he is a fantastic shot stopper, with good distribution, composure, and he is still very young, despite all his experience. I can see him going on to be one of the great goalkeepers of his generation.



