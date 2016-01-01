Trapattoni Delays Striker Decision

Republic of Ireland coach Giovanni Trapattoni has named ten members of his starting line up for the Euro 2012 playoff first leg match against Estonia in Tallinn, with the decision over whether Jonathan Walters or Simon Cox will lead the front line expected nearer kick off.

The Irish boss is forced to make the decision with regular strike duo Kevin Doyle and Shane Long unavailable through suspension and injury respectively, while Leon Best is also missing after suffering an injury during the 2-1 win for Newcastle against Everton last weekend.

Shay Given will start in goal having shrugged off his knock after missing training for most of the week, but Liam Lawrence was deemed unfit for selection and sent back to his club for treatment. Sunderland defender John O’Shea will also miss the match, but it is hoped that he will be fit for the second leg.

Skipper Robbie Keane, now plying his trade in the MLS in America, on loan at LA Galaxy, says that those players involved are desperate to reach the finals, having come so close to qualifying for the last World Cup. “We haven’t qualified for 20-odd years, so it would mean a lot to the whole country. I’ve been fortunate enough to play in the World Cup, but I haven’t played in the Euros. For players like myself, Shay (Given) and Richard Dunne, this could be out last opportunity, and we’ve never had a better one.”

Republic of Ireland Starting 11: Shay Given (Aston Villa); Stephen Kelly (Fulham), Richard Dunne (Aston Villa), Sean St Ledger (Leicester), Stephen Ward (Wolves); Damien Duff (Fulham), Keith Andrews (Ipswich), Glenn Whelan (Stoke), Aiden McGeady (Spartak Moscow); Robbie Keane (LA Galaxy), Simon Cox or Jonathan Walters (West Brom/Stoke).

