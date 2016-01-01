Toure Banned For Six Months

Manchester City defender Kolo Toure will be free to play from 2 September after the FA handed down a six-month ban, back-dated to 2 March, for his failed drugs test.



The Ivory Coast international admitted to taking a medicine, given to him by his wife, and tested positive in a random test after the Manchester derby in February. His club immediately suspended him and the independent panel could have handed out a much longer ban to the defender, but the PFA have supported the six-month suspension.



This poses one major question though – is failing a drugs test a worse offence than missing one? You may recall Rio Ferdinand received an eight-month ban for missing his appointment with the drugs testers after a Manchester United training session and when he was tested, he was clear. This didn’t stop the Football Association banning the England defender for eight months.



Toure is given a six-month ban for actually FAILING a drugs test. Am I the only person who sees this as wrong? You can’t be banning someone for six months for being guilty and another for eight months for not testing. This is another fine mess that the FA have gotten themselves into.



Toure will miss the opening three or four games of the season, as his ban spans the summer break anyway. Ferdinand’s started before Christmas, ruling him out of the whole of the second half of the season. Why the panel couldn’t have banned him from playing for six relevant months is beyond me. He would still be back playing by December.



This message sends out the worst possible message to youngsters in this game. It says, “Don’t miss a drugs test, because it’s worse than actually taking drugs.” So once again, well done to those chaps at the FA at contradicting your own sanctions once again.