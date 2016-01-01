Torres Blames "Old and Slow" Teammates

Having already found himself dropped to the bench, and the support of his fans beginning to wane, Fernando Torres could be finding himself even further down the pecking order at Chelsea following an interview given to Spanish radio.

The £50million signing has scored just the solitary goal in 22 matches since his move from Liverpool, and the striker is quoted – on his own website – as saying that some of his Blues teammates are “old” and “very slow”, blaming them for his lack of goals for his new club.

The interview, authorised by the west London club, was broadcast on Spanish radio and then shared onto the striker’s own website, but he denies that he was critical of his teammates, instead blaming poor translation for the way the interview sounds. Something boss Andre Villas-Boas has asked the frontman to explain.

The club have admitted that they are now trying to get hold of an original recording of the interview before jumping to any conclusions, although Villas-Boas has said he is likely to have “just a word” with Torres whatever the outcome.

Torres made the big money move to Chelsea last January and big things were expected of him in arguably a bigger side, but the striker has struggled in front of goal, finding himself dropped to the bench in recent weeks, behind the likes of Didier Drogba, Nicolas Anelka and Daniel Sturridge, having returned from a loan spell at Bolton last season.

There is one man to blame for Torres’ lack of goals and that is the man in the mirror. He made it pretty clear that he didn’t want to be at Anfield anymore, and did everything he could to manufacture a move away. Having got that move, after plenty of whinging, arm waving and ranting at referees and teammates, he got that move and has done pretty much the same at Stamford Bridge.

Personally, I can see Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich growing tired of his £50million plaything and cutting his substantial losses and packing him off to Spain or Italy.

For more news and opinions, follow us on Twitter @ImagineSoccer or on Facebook by clicking here.