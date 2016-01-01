Top Transfer Targets 2011

The transfer rumour mills have been going non-stop right from the final whistle of the 2010/11 season, and some players have been linked with different clubs on every corner of the earth it seems. But who have been the ten most regularly talked about players in this transfer window?



At number one, is Sergio Aguero. The 23-year old Argentinian striker looks set to join Manchester City this week from Atletico Madrid for around £40million. City have been looking for someone to replace want away striker Carlos Tevez and Roberto Mancini looks like he’s got his man.



The second most talked about man in this transfer window is Tottenham’s Luka Modric. Regularly rumoured to be leaving for Manchester United at first, but seems most likely to join Chelsea if anyone having handed in a transfer request but Spurs are unwilling to sell.



As I’ve mentioned, Carlos Tevez is looking for a way out of Manchester City and looked all set to be heading back to South America and Brazilian side Corinthians. The deal collapsed with the closing of the South American window and Tevez remains at Eastlands with Real Madrid and Inter Milan apparently interested.



Wesley Sneijder has been regularly linked to Manchester United to replace Paul Scholes, but despite many papers saying a deal was as good as done, both Sir Alex Ferguson and Inter Milan have denied any contact over the Dutch midfielder.



One Englishman who has been frequently talked about is Scott Parker, the captain of relegated West Ham. Having just gotten back into the England team, Parker won’t be happy in the Championship and he is too good for that level. Arsenal have been strongly linked with a move, along with a host of other sides including Aston Villa.



Barely a day has gone by without talk of Cesc Fabregas making a return to Barcelona. He wants to go back, they want him, talks are apparently ongoing, but as yet, no deal is in place to take the Arsenal skipper to the Nou Camp.



Another Arsenal man who has been the focus of the back pages is Samir Nasri. The Frenchman is out of contract at the end of next season and he has been heavily linked with both Manchester clubs but talk seems to have died down in recent weeks, despite contract talks breaking down at the Emirates.



Young Brazilian striker Neymar has been attracting some of the biggest names in European football, including Barcelona, Real Madrid, AC Milan and Chelsea, but, as yet, no deal has been done with his club Santos who, unsurprisingly, want to keep hold of their top marksman.



Bolton defender Gary Cahill has been strongly linked to Arsenal all summer as speculation has grown over whether or not Arsene Wenger will move for a top quality central defender. Talk has ceased in recent weeks, with the news that Arsenal made a bid for Everton’s Phil Jagielka instead.



The final man in my top ten most talked about list is Emmanuel Adebayor who has been frozen out at Manchester City. Having spent the second half of last season on loan at Real Madrid, both player and club seem keen to make the move permanent, with Tottenham linked with a loan move for the Togolese striker. So far, no money has been exchanged and Adebayor is training with City’s youth team having been left out of their American tour.