Top 5 Deadline Day Deals

Transfer deadline day certainly lived up to its billing with players coming and going write up until the strike of 11pm. Despite not having any huge fee transfers, there were still plenty of big players involved in rumours and confirmed deals.

A total of 92 players moved on deadline day alone around England and Scotland with Arsenal finally spending some money on established players, and Chelsea, Liverpool and Stoke City doing plenty of business too.

Here are my five best deals to be done on deadline day:

1 Raul Meireles – Liverpool to Chelsea, £12million.

Well nobody saw this one coming! The Portuguese midfielder was key to Liverpool’s second-half turn around last season and was rumoured to be leaving earlier in the window but those stories died down, making it seem as though Meireles would be staying at Anfield. However, news broke around 10.30pm that the midfielder had handed in a transfer request and the move to Chelsea was confirmed shortly after. Where he’ll fit in Andre Villas-Boas’ side remains a big question but the lure of Champions League football was obviously too strong.

2 Mikel Arteta – Everton to Arsenal, £10million.

Arsene Wenger finally got his chequebook out and looks to have tried to replace the likes of Fabregas and Nasri who have moved on with another creative midfielder. A real deadline day on-off-on deal that went through right at the end. Rumours have it that Arteta took a pay cut to move to the Emirates where Champions League football and playing at the top end of the Premier League would have been obvious pull factors. A good move for Arsenal and Arteta.

3 Peter Crouch – Tottenham Hotspur to Stoke City, £10million.

The England striker was not a certainty for Spurs’ 25-man Premier League squad so felt the time was right to leave the club. Moving to Stoke he will be leading the line at a club looking to improve and challenge for European places after making their debut in the Europa League this season. A good buy from Tony Pulis and they will look to use Crouch’s height at their trademark long throws.

4 Yossi Benayoun – Chelsea to Arsenal, loan

Out of favour at Stamford Bridge and having had his squad number given to new-signing Juan Mata, Benayoun was facing an uncertain future but he now has the chance to resurrect his career in the Arsenal midfield and fill the gap left by Cesc Fabregas.

5 Jermaine Beckford – Everton to Leicester City, £3million.

Leicester boss Sven Goran Eriksson was after Beckford earlier in the summer but the two clubs failed to agree a fee. A surprise return for the striker with an improved offer and Sven had his man. Beckford was used mostly as a substitute at Goodison Park but played plenty of games and many will be shocked to see him leave. For Leicester, they’ve got themselves a player who, although he didn’t really cut it in the Premiership, has proven Championship quality from his time at Leeds.