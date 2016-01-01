Thrills Spills and Last Gasp Goals

The Premier League lived up to its reputation as the best league in the world this weekend, with action from the first whistle up to the very last in just about every one of this week’s fixtures. Liverpool pulled off arguably the biggest win of the weekend, while the clash at the bottom of the table was possibly the game of the weekend.

Wigan and Blackburn went into their clash at the DW Stadium as the bottom two in the table, with both struggling for victories and the managers under increasing pressure to start churning out results. What they wouldn’t have expected was a 3-3 draw including a stoppage time penalty, awarded for a foul on the goalkeeper. Yakubu put Rovers ahead in just the second minute as the Wigan defence hesitated, before Jordi Gomez fired in from the edge of the area to level the scores. Gary Caldwell was given a free header from a Wigan corner, and he headed the Latics into the lead, but Junior Hoilett levelled on the hour mark, despite Blackburn going down to ten men with David Dunn sent off for two yellow cards.

Albert Crusat looked like he’d won it for Wigan when he scored his first goal for the club on 88 minutes, but deep into stoppage time, Blackburn keeper Paul Robinson was fouled in the area as he went forward for a corner, and Yakubu slotted home to rescue a point, which may not mean a lot to either club, but Blackburn will certainly be relieved.

At the opposite end, the game of the weekend on paper was the clash between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge. All the talk before the game was about former Liverpool players Fernando Torres and Raul Meireles, who were left on the Chelsea bench. In a tight game throughout, it was the visitors who took the lead in the first half when Maxi Rodriguez made the most of the absent Chelsea defence to slot home, but Daniel Sturridge equalised for Chelsea with a tap in after the break.

With the game seemingly destined for a draw, Chelsea introduced Torres and Meireles, but it was a former blue turned red who scored the decisive goal, as Glen Johnson made his way up the right flank, cut inside Ashley Cole and slotted the ball in the bottom corner to ensure the three points returned to Anfield, and sending Chelsea to their third defeat in four league games.

At the top, Manchester City continued their unbeaten start by beating the only other unbeaten side, Newcastle, 3-1 at the Etihad Stadium. Mario Balotelli gave City the lead from the penalty spot after Ryan Taylor was penalised for handball, and Micah Richards doubled the lead just before the break. Sergio Aguero sealed the points from the spot in the second half after Richards was bundled over, but there was still time for Dan Gosling to score a consolation for the Magpies in the final minute.

Manchester United continued their rival from the derby day pummelling with another 1-0 win, this time away at Swansea. Ryan Giggs picked up a loose pass from Angel Rangel just outside the area and squared for Javier Hernandez to finish easily for the only goal of the game, although Scott Sinclair should have equalised for the Welsh side soon after but missed his kick with the goal at his mercy.

Tottenham capitalised on Chelsea’s dropped points on Monday night, with a 2-0 win at home against Aston Villa. With boss Harry Redknapp back on the bench following a heart operation, Spurs were in control throughout, dominating the possession stats and sealing the win before the break thanks to a brace from on-loan striker Emmanuel Adebayor.

Robin van Persie was the man again for Arsenal, who were forced to come from behind to beat Norwich at Carrow Road. Steve Morison put the Canaries ahead after Per Mertesacker hesitated at the back, but van Persie scored his 30th and 31st goals of 2011 to win the game for the Gunners, his first a tap in from a Theo Walcott cross, the second a deft chip over goalkeeper John Ruddy.

QPR picked up three points from their trip to Stoke City, beating the Potters 3-2. Jon Walters put Stoke ahead inside ten minutes, but Heidar Helguson levelled the scores and Luke Young put Rangers ahead just before the break with his first goal for the club. Helguson extended the lead for the visitors, but despite a Ryan Shawcross header reducing the deficit, Stoke couldn’t find an equaliser.

A late penalty from Leighton Baines gave Everton the points in their clash with Wolves at Goodison Park. The Toffees were forced to come from behind for their 2-1 victory, after Stephen Hunt put the visitors ahead from the spot on 37 minutes. Phil Jagielka thumped home a header from an Everton corner in first half stoppage time, before Baines slotted home from 12 yards, giving his side a vital win.

West Brom also won 2-1, doing so against Bolton at the Hawthorns. Jerome Thomas gave the Baggies the lead with his first of the season in the Premiership, but Ivan Klasnic equalised from the spot five minutes later. The scores remained at 1-1 until the 56th minute, when West Brom’s record signing Shane Long headed home the winner on his return from injury.

In a scrappy encounter at the Stadium of Light, Sunderland were left frustrated by a rear-guard display from Fulham. Neither side was deserving of the three points, but it was the home side who looked most likely to break the deadlock, and the 0-0 draw leaves both sides just outside the relegation zone with two wins each after twelve league games.

This weekend’s results in full:

Chelsea 1 – 2 Liverpool

Everton 2 – 1 Wolverhampton

Manchester City 3 – 1 Newcastle

Norwich 1 – 2 Arsenal

Stoke 2 – 3 QPR

Sunderland 0 – 0 Fulham

Swansea 0 – 1 Manchester United

Tottenham 2 – 0 Aston Villa

West Brom 2 – 1 Bolton

Wigan 3 – 3 Blackburn

