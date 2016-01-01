The Premiership's Top Marksmen

With the Premier League teams going through their pre-season preparations, with friendlies all over the globe, players coming in, players going out, stadiums being renamed and Carlos Tevez wanting to leave, you may be mistaken for thinking it’s just another summer in England.



Rumours have been flying around for months now in some cases, about which strikers will be moving over here, and where to, and for how much. But, what may be overlooked is the array of talent that already graces our top flight. Here are my five top strikers who will need keeping quiet this season – good luck defenders!



Manchester City, unsurprisingly, have spent big in the transfer marker this summer, wrapping up a £38million deal for Argentine striker Sergio Aguero. Maradona’s son-in-law is a proven goal scorer and looks likely to be a replacement for Carlos Tevez – who he has replaced in the Argentine national side. Aguero moves from Atletico Madrid, where he scored 74 goals in 175 appearances.



On the other side of Manchester, United have been on tour of the United States, and one man who has already been banging in the goals, is Wayne Rooney. After a difficult season last year, Rooney has scored five goals in United’s four matches in the US and is looking back to his best.



Fernando Torres has a lot to prove to people this year. After that well documented transfer from Liverpool to Chelsea, Torres managed just one goal between January and the end of the season, and is yet to score in the London club’s pre-season matches to date. That STILL works out at £50million per goal for those interested. That is a lot to prove, especially if he’s going to be keeping Didier Drogba and co out of the side, which he should be doing, purely because of that substantial fee.



One of the men Liverpool brought in to replace Torres was Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez. Unfortunately for him, the season ended just when he was getting going at Anfield, but this could be a big season for him, and needs to be for Liverpool, who will be wanting to get back into Europe after the appalling time they had for the majority of last season.

Finally, there is that little gem, or should I say little pea, at Old Trafford. Having arrived at United as a complete unknown this time last year, Javier Hernandez took the Premier League by storm, looking like a seasoned striker. Chicharito was unflustered by his much bigger defensive opponents, and scored some incredible, and some incredibly vital, goals last year, forcing the club’s top scorer, and the Premiership’s joint top-scorer, Dimitar Berbatov, out of the side.



My tip for the Premier League’s top goalscorer this year – Javier Hernandez.



Who would you add to this list, and who would you tip as the league’s top-scorer?