The Magic of the Cup

The minnows of English football are just 90 minutes away from trips to places such as Old Trafford, Anfield, the Emirates and Stamford Bridge, with the second round draw for this season’s FA Cup having been made. Seven non-league teams will play Football League opposition, with a place in the hat for the third round the prize at stake, and the possibility of pulling out one of the big boys.

AFC Totton, who beat Bradford Park Avenue 8-1 in the first round, will host Bristol Rovers, while the reward for Fleetwood Town is a clash with League One Yeovil. Should Stourbridge of the Southern Premier Division beat Plymouth in their replay, they will play Stevenage.

League One leaders and therefore the biggest team in the competition at present, Charlton Athletic, will host Carlisle United, while the winner of the replay between Aldershot and Maidenhead will travel to two-time winners Sheffield Wednesday.

The tradition associated with the FA Cup always seems to associate one non-league club with a good cup run, and there are plenty of opportunities for that to continue this year, with at least one non-league club guaranteed to be in the hat, with Gateshead taking on Hinckley United or Tamworth.

Full FA Cup Second Round Draw:

Salisbury v Port Vale or Grimsby

Plymouth of Stourbridge v Stevenage

Sheffield United v Torquay United

Colchester United v Swindon Town

Chelmsford City v Macclesfield Town

Leyton Orient v Bournemouth or Gillingham

Crawley Town v Redbridge or Oxford City

Luton Town v Cheltenham Town

Fleetwood Town v Yeovil Town

Brentford v Cambridge United or Wrexham

Bradford City v AFC Wimbledon or Scunthorpe

Shrewsbury Town v Rotherham United

Dagenham & Redbridge or Bath City v Exeter City or Walsall

Barnet v MK Dons

Gateshead v Hinckley United or Tamworth

Sheffield Wednesday v Maidenhead United or Aldershot Town

Sutton United v Notts County

Preston North End or Southend United v Oldham Athletic

AFC Totton v Bristol Rovers

Charlton Athletic v Carlisle United

Ties to be played on the weekend of 3rd and 4th December.

Are you backing the minnows in this year’s FA Cup? Tell us on Twitter @ImagineSoccer or on Facebook by clicking here.