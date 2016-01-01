Tevez - Just Go

It’s been a few months now so we must be due another on-going saga involving whether or not Carlos Tevez will show some level of commitment to a club, or move on elsewhere for a bit more money.



Tevez flew back to Argentina after leading City to the FA Cup – their first trophy in 35 years – and went on a chat show, only to say that he wouldn’t go back to Manchester. Well ask for a transfer then and save us the time in hearing about whether you will go or not and let us talk about something else.



Since arriving in England, Tevez has frequently expressed his desire to retire early and spend time with his family, who all live back in Argentina, and has openly said that he only plays for the money. That’s not the advert for the game that we want for our youngsters. There are players out there who would love to be playing week in, week out, and would do so for free, yet Tevez, and many other players, are in it for the payments, not the love.



If he wants to go back and be with his family, then the people who do love him – the City fans – have a right to know early on in the summer whether their captain will be at the club next season or not. He owes them that much at least. Many players linked with moves this summer have already said whether or not they will be moving or signing new deals, why can’t he? The longer he leaves it, the longer the stories about whether he’s staying or going will run for.



Personally, I hope he goes. As good a player as he has been in the Premier League since he came, every transfer window there is speculation about whether Tevez will be staying or going, and every time he mentions that he’d like to go home. In that case, just go and get on with it. His strops at Manchester City this season were becoming more frequent and the reactions when he got substituted certainly didn’t go down well with Roberto Mancini.



If you don’t want to be at a club, say so, and go. Don’t lead your supporters on only to let them down.