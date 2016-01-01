Suarez Given 8-Match Ban

Liverpool striker Luis Suarez has been given a £40,000 fine by the FA and banned for eight matches after being found guilty of racially abusing Manchester United defender Patrice Evra during the 1-1 draw at Anfield in October.

The 24-year old Uruguayan striker, who has denied the allegations throughout the proceedings, has 14 days in which to respond to the charge, in which time he is free to keep playing for his club, including their Premier League match with Wigan at the DW Stadium on Wednesday night.

His club released a statement on Tuesday night saying that they were “very surprised” by the decision. “We find it extraordinary that Luis can be found guilty on the word of Patrice Evra alone. No one else on the field of play heard the conversation, and it appears that the FA were determined to bring charges against Luis Suarez, even before starting the interview.”

The club are clearly angry with the decision made by the FA, and boss Kenny Dalglish posting that he was “very disappointed” on his Twitter account. The Anfield boss said later added “This is the time when Luis needs our full support. Let’s not let him walk alone.”

The hearing, which lasted six days, concluded with the verdict that the Uruguayan striker had used “insulting words which included a reference to Evra’s colour.”

PFA Chief Gordon Taylor admitted that he was “surprised” at the severity of the punishment, but it shows that the FA “must have had some compelling evidence.”

