Strongest Promoted Trio Ever

Every season, three teams are relegated from the top flight of English football, and the top two from the Championship and the winner of the playoffs replaces them. On so many occasions, those three teams have come up and gone straight back down the following season, but this season looks likely to be the opposite with the three promoted sides playing some outstanding football at times.

Queens Park Rangers were promoted as Champions, while Norwich City joined them as the runners-up and Swansea City won the playoff final at Wembley to become the first Welsh side to join the Premier League. While many would have expected one at best to stay up this season, my personal feeling is that all three will stay up, and comfortably too.

Previous seasons have seen the new sides fighting for their lives at the foot of the table, maybe surviving on the final day with a last gasp draw to stay afloat, or suffering heartbreak as they’re sent down on goal difference. While Blackpool enhanced the quality of the league with their never-say-die attitude last year, they were never going to stay up – unfortunately – because they simply weren’t disciplined enough to hold onto what they had. This season, things look very different.

Swansea look like a team who have solid foundations and enjoy playing football as opposed to the ‘hoof it and see’ then ‘park the bus’ approaches of many other sides. While they’re currently the lowest placed of the new sides after nine games, sitting 15th, they look a much better side than the current bottom three – Bolton, Wigan and Blackburn and it would be criminal for them to go down by trying to play football.

Norwich have already shown that they’re no mugs in the Premier League, going down 2-0 at Old Trafford after putting up a valiant fight, and taking a 1-1 draw away from Liverpool last time out. Capable of mixing it with any team in the league, Norwich stand the best possible chance of a comfortable survival this season, and I for one hope they do. They try to play attacking, free-flowing football, which is a breath of fresh air compared to the bottom halved sides that snatch a goal and then choose to stop at the halfway line for the rest of the game. Paul Lambert and his side have really impressed me so far this year and they deserve to be in eighth at the moment.

QPR have been a mixed bag so far, struggling for form at home until beating, of all teams, Chelsea at Loftus Road last weekend. They’re in the top ten at present and aren’t afraid to have a go at teams, with some exciting players in their squad. Joey Barton could finally have found his team, Shaun Wright-Phillips will excel for the club without doubt given a run in the side and if they can hang on to, and improve the attitude of, Adel Taarabt, they, like Norwich, will stay up comfortably.

So who do I think will go down? Blackburn, personally, look awful and they will go this year. Wigan have been the sort of side that has angered me as a football fan, claiming to be a free-flowing, passing side looking to score goals…not from what I’ve seen I’m afraid, and they’ve clung on for too long now. The final relegation place will go to either Wolves or West Brom because they simply don’t attack enough. Every week, if they avoid defeat, they either draw or sneak a 1-0 victory and that won’t be enough. When teams go around the league looking to play and score goals, they deserve their place among the big boys and the four I’ve named just don’t.

QPR, Swansea and Norwich have been a credit to themselves and the league so far this season, certainly enhancing the quality by having a go at teams. Why sit back and wait to be beaten? Have a go at make the fans proud, that’s what the three new boys have done. Keep it up lads.

