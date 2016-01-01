Spurs Determined To Keep Modric

Luka Modric has been the subject of a great deal of transfer speculation in recent weeks, with a number of top clubs rumoured to be interested in signing the Croatian midfielder. In the meantime, Spurs boss Harry Redknapp and Chairman Daniel Levy have both said that he is not for sale at any price. But we all know that’s nothing more than a standard response to transfer speculation.



Spurs have already turned down a reported £22million for Modric, from Chelsea, who have stated that they will go back with an improved offer for the player. But with new manager Andre Villas-Boas now confirmed, does he want Modric at the club? If not, this may open the door for the other clubs alleged to be interested – Manchester United, Manchester City and Barcelona – to make a bid.



Modric himself has said that he wants to play for “a top club” and wants to be playing Champions League football, but has said he is happy to stay at Tottenham. The midfielder only signed a new six-year contract last year, and boss Harry Redknapp is full of praise for him.



Redknapp has already said this summer that “There are people being sold for £20million who are not fit to lace Luka’s boots,” which reflects how highly regarded Modric is by his manager. Let’s not forget, he was an integral part of the team last year, helping them to fifth place in the league, which I believe would have been fourth, if not third, had they not had such a successful run in their debut season in the Champions League.



If Modric were to leave Tottenham for another English club, he would need to give it some real consideration as to which side to join. You can see him fitting in at Manchester United as a replacement for Paul Scholes, with his range of passing and ability to score goals, but the formations played by Manchester City and Chelsea would see him playing in more of a withdrawn role, or even as a winger, which isn’t what a player like Modric should be doing. If he even gets into the team of course.



You have to feel that should Modric go to either Eastlands or Stamford Bridge, he wouldn’t be a first choice player. In that situation, he has two options, should an offer come in for him from Manchester United. Move to Old Trafford and try and replace Paul Scholes, while playing Champions League football, or stay at Tottenham, where he is loved by the fans and wanted by the manager, and try and qualify again for the Champions League.



What is for sure, is that he is a world class player, and it looks like someone will have to break the bank to get him in during this summer’s transfer window.