Salgado Frozen Out of Blackburn Plans

Blackburn defender Michel Salgado claims that he is fully fit and ready to help his side fight for their survival in the Premier League. But the club are refusing to select him.

Steve Kean, the Rovers boss, announced earlier this week that they would not be renewing the contract of the former Real Madrid full back, and that if a suitable offer came in during the January transfer window, they would let him leave Ewood Park.

However, after being left out of the squad for the 2-1 defeat to West Brom at the weekend, Salgado has insisted that he has not been dropped from the team for performance reasons, nor has he picked up an injury, but in fact, the club are choosing not to select him to avoid meeting a clause in his contract.

The 36-year old Spaniard has a clause in his current deal which states that he is entitled to a new deal if he plays in nine more matches this season, and he claims that the club have told him that they can’t afford for that to happen.

“I want the fans of the club to know that I want to do everything I can to help the team and ensure Blackburn survive in the Premier League,” he said. “But the owners and the manager aren’t allowing me to do this. I’m fit to play, but I’ve been given five days off instead.”

Blackburn find themselves 19th in the table, just a point above Bolton, and the two meet at Ewood on Tuesday night in what is already a must-win game for both sides. Boss Steve Kean has been coming under increasing pressure on a weekly basis, and news that he was given an improved contract just last month was greeted with anger from the club’s fans, who have been protesting at almost every game this season, calling for him to be sacked or to resign.

The fans are also calling for the owners to leave the club too. The Rao family, who own Venky’s, bought the club last season, and promised big name signings… that haven’t happened. So this latest story concerning Salgado and being unable to afford to give him a new contract will just anger the fans even more. The club is becoming a laughing stock.

