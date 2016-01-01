O'Neill Faces an Uphill Battle, Rovers off the Bottom

New Sunderland manager Martin O’Neill faces a difficult challenge at the Stadium of Light, trying to turn around the club’s fortunes after taking over on Monday morning after yet another defeat for the Black Cats. Blackburn Rovers moved off the bottom of the Premiership table thanks to a 4-2 victory at home to Swansea City to ease some of the mounting pressure on boss Steve Kean. Rovers recorded just their second win of the season, in what was an emotional weekend for English football, with supporters around the country still mourning the death of Gary Speed.

A minute’s applause was held at every ground in the country before this weekend’s matches, with Gary’s wife attending the clash between Speed’s first club Leeds and Millwall, while his father was at Goodison Park to watch the club his son supported, Everton against Stoke.

Emotions are running high at Blackburn also, with fans protesting strongly against the running of the club, calling for manager Steve Kean to resign or be sacked, but the pressure may have eased slightly thanks to a 4-2 win against Swansea. Nigerian striker Yakubu scored all four for Blackburn against a ten-man Swansea side, who had Joe Allen sent off for two yellow cards. Leroy Lita had made it 1-1 with a cool finish in the first half, but Rovers were soon back in front, and by the time Luke Moore scored a second for the Swans, Yakubu had already completed his hat trick, and still had time to add a fourth to move Blackburn off the bottom of the table.

Wigan now occupy the bottom spot, after being thrashed 4-0 at home by Arsenal. The Latics looked truly dreadful in a game they should have been confident in, having won last time out, but once Mikel Arteta put the in-form Gunners in front, the writing was on the wall. Thomas Vermaelen headed in a second in successive games soon after, and Gervinho added a third. Robin van Persie compiled the misery with a fourth after some good work by Theo Walcott down the right.

Bolton are sinking like a stone at present, and suffered another defeat, this time at the hands of the ever-improving Tottenham. Gareth Bale gave Spurs and early lead, before Bolton went down to ten men, with Gary Cahill controversially dismissed after being adjudged to be the last man, bringing down Scott Parker near the halfway line. Aaron Lennon finally broke the Bolton resistance to add a second, before Jermain Defoe swept home a third in a comfortable win.

Having sacked Steve Bruce in the week before their game with Wolves, Sunderland were hoping that they would get the almost traditional response of an immediate victory. This, however, was never going to be, and the Wearside club, severely lacking in confidence at the moment, went down 2-1 at Molineux, despite taking the lead. Kieran Richardson lashed in a drive from the edge of the area, which beat Wayne Hennessey at his near post, but a Steven Fletcher double in the second half put Wolves in front. Seb Larsson had the chance to put the visitors back in front, but his shot was saved by the Welsh goalkeeper, and within seconds Fletcher had added his second and Wolves were in front.

At the other end of the table, Manchester City remain unbeaten, and thumped Norwich 5-1 at the Etihad Stadium. Sergio Aguero put City ahead, and Samir Nasri’s speculative free kick evaded everyone on its way into the bottom corner. Yaya Toure made it three before the break, but Steve Morison pulled one back for the Canaries to make it 3-1, only for Mario Balotelli and Adam Johnson to add two more as Norwich tired.

Manchester United are keeping up the pressure on neighbours City, and holding off the advances of Tottenham in second, and picked up a vital 1-0 win away at Aston Villa. United were in total control of the game and never seemed in any danger against a poor Villa side. Phil Jones scored his first goal in professional football, expertly guiding home a Nani cross for the champions in the first half for the only goal of the game.

Chelsea picked up a valuable 3-0 win away at high flying Newcastle, but they were lucky to get away without going down to ten men in the opening stages. David Luiz brought down Demba Ba on the edge of the area and appeared to be the last man, but the referee only handed out a yellow card. Chelsea were then awarded a penalty after Daniel Sturridge was brought down, but Tim Krul saved Frank Lampard’s spot kick. Didier Drogba headed the opening goal of the game before the break, but despite rattling the woodwork on several occasions, Newcastle were unable to come back, and conceded two late goals trying to rescue a point, with Salomon Kalou and Sturridge finding the net.

A late Clint Dempsey strike brought Liverpool’s recent unbeaten run to an end, as Fulham won 1-0 at Craven Cottage. Pepe Reina spilt a speculative effort from Danny Murphy, and the American pounced to put his side ahead with five minutes remaining against the ten men. Jay Spearing was shown red in the second half after lunging into a tackle with Moussa Dembele, but the decision did seem harsh, with Spearing clearly getting the ball first.

Shane Long rescued a point for West Brom from their trip to Loftus Road, denying QPR only their second home win of the season. Heidar Helguson had headed the home side into the lead early on, but Long’s equaliser ensured the game finished 1-1.

A first half goal from Robert Huth gave Stoke all three points from their trip to Everton. The German diverted in a wayward volley from Dean Whitehead after 15 minutes, in one of the few real attempts at goal in the game.

This weekend’s results in full:

Aston Villa 0 – 1 Manchester United (Jones 20)

Blackburn 4 – 2 Swansea (Yakubu 20, 45+2, 57, pen 82; Lita 35, Moore 66)

Everton 0 – 1 Stoke (Huth 15)

Fulham 1 – 0 Liverpool (Dempsey 85)

Manchester City 5 – 1 Norwich (Aguero 32, Nasri 51, Y Toure 68, Balotelli 88, Johnson 90+1; Morison 81)

Newcastle 0 – 3 Chelsea (Drogba 38, Kalou 89, Sturridge 90+2)

QPR 1 – 1 West Brom (Helguson 20; Long 81)

Tottenham 3 – 0 Bolton (Bale 7, Lennon 50, Defoe 60)

Wigan 0 – 4 Arsenal (Arteta 28, Vermaelen 29, Gervinho 61, van Persie 78)

Wolves 2 – 1 Sunderland (Fletcher 73, 81; Richardson 52).

