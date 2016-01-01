One Of The Greats

After months of speculation of will he or won’t he retire, Edwin van der Sar announced back in January that he would be retiring at the end of the season. Despite calls from huge numbers of Manchester United supporters for him to carry on for one more year, the Dutch shot-stopper has resisted and hung up his gloves after the Champions League final against Barcelona.



The 40-year old retires after making 186 appearances for Manchester United, between 2005 and 2011 having signed from Fulham, and goes out with a fourth Premier League medal joining all of his other honours, captaining the team in his final league appearance against Blackpool at Old Trafford.

His career started in his home country at Ajax, where he spent nine years, making 226 appearances before making a £5million move to Italy with Juventus. Having spent two years in Turin, he made the move over to the Premier League with a reported £7million being spent by Fulham in 2001. 127 appearances and four years later, Sir Alex Ferguson came calling and van der Sar could not refuse.



He had to wait until June 1995 for his international debut against Belarus. He was in goal for three successive major competitions where the Dutch were eliminated on penalties: Euro 96, France 98 and Euro 2000. The Netherlands failed to qualify for the 2002 World Cup so during his entire international career, he missed one tournament. He retired from international football after Euro 2008 to extend his club career, before coming out of retirement for two 2010 World Cup qualifiers with both experienced keepers out injured.



He created a world League record in the 2008-09 season, when he didn’t concede a goal for 1,311 minutes. He is also one of the few players to have won the Champions League with more than one club, winning with Ajax in 1995, and again with Manchester United in the Moscow final against Chelsea in 2008.



Van Der Sar has won numerous individual honours, including the Best European Goalkeeper award in 1995, 2008, 2009 and 2010, and the UEFA Club Goalkeeper of the Year award in 1995 and 2009.



His career statistics read: 819 club appearances, 130 international caps for Holland, 4 Premier League titles, 4 Dutch league titles, 2 Champions Leagues, 1 Intercontinental Cup, 1 Club World Cup, 1 UEFA Cup, 1 UEFA Super Cup, and several more domestic trophies and individual awards.



It was fitting that he finished the season with United winning the league, their record 19th English league title, with van der Sar having had such a good season between the sticks.



He’s certainly left some big gloves to fill, and I wish him all the best in his retirement.