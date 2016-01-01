Olympic Stadium Row Rumbles On

Just as we thought the row over who would inherit the Olympic Stadium had come to an end, Tottenham have decided that they are going to take the decision back to the High Court to push for a judicial review of the decision to award the stadium to West Ham.



Judge Mr Justice David rejected the appeal by Tottenham and fellow London club Leyton Orient last week, but Spurs are once again trying to get the decision overturned.



The club, currently based at White Hart Lane want to move to the Olympic Stadium after the Olympics, completely redeveloping the stadium, while West Ham are keen to move in with as little disruption as possible. Leyton Orient, meanwhile, claim that by West Ham moving to the Olympic site, they are taking away potential supporters that could go down to Brisbane Road, and that the Hammers would be infringing on their catchment area – for which there are rules set out by the FA that clubs cannot move into another club’s “area.”



This whole process seems to be getting on the nerves of everyone in the footballing world. Why not keep the stadium as an athletics stadium and try and develop future athletes in an arena that has hosted what they call “the greatest show on earth.”

West Ham don’t need a new stadium. They can’t fill the one they have now, which holds less than the Olympic Stadium will when they move in, and they’ve just been relegated from the Premier League. Tottenham don’t need the Olympic Stadium. It’s not anywhere near their current ground, and the fans don’t want the move. The plans have been there for a number of years now for a new ground literally over the road from White Hart Lane, so go with those plans and stop trying to rip off the tax payer by moving into their ground on the cheap.



I was against Manchester City being “given” the City of Manchester Stadium, which was paid for by the tax payers, and I am equally against all teams bidding for what they call “the right” to move into the Olympic Stadium. Both grounds were built specifically for showpiece athletic events, and come 2013, neither stadium will be hosting any athletics.



If football clubs want new grounds, pay for them and build them yourselves, you all have enough money. If you don’t have the cash, you don’t need a new ground. Manchester City cannot sell out the City of Manchester Stadium, who is to say West Ham, or Spurs, will fill the Olympic Stadium. They are simply trying to move into the grounds that have been paid for by the public because it is cheaper than buying their own new grounds.



The three teams should stop trying to buy expensive over-rated players, and buy themselves a ground if that’s what they want. Is that going to happen though? I sincerely doubt it.