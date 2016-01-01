No Win in Three for Chelsea

Having lost their last two Premier League matches, and then played out a disappointing 1-1 draw in the Champions League, Chelsea need a response this weekend to avoid not only losing track of the Manchester clubs at the top of the table, but to evade the clutches of the chasing pack, which includes a resurgent Arsenal side, who won 5-3 at Stamford Bridge last weekend.

Andre Villas-Boas’ side travel to the North West on Saturday afternoon, to take on struggling Blackburn at Ewood Park, knowing that only a win will do against a team with off-field troubles, as protests over manager Steve Kean’s position continue, with no sign of letting up. Rovers lead 3-1 at Carrow Road last week, before eventually having to settle for a 3-3 draw, but they still only have one win so far this season. Chelsea, meanwhile, have dropped to fourth in the table having lost their last two league matches, so they need to take advantage of what should be a routine win.

The team that has overtaken Chelsea for third place, is Newcastle, who are surprising everybody in the Premier League at present, as they remain unbeaten after ten games, just six points off top spot. The Magpies face a home fixture against Everton who have started to show some form in recent weeks, despite not turning that promise into goals and victories, and they remain 16th in the table, something David Moyes needs to address, and fast. Demba Ba is the man to be stopped on Saturday lunchtime, having scored two hat tricks already this season, including all three in Newcastle’s win last time out.

Arsenal grew into the game against Chelsea last weekend, coming from 2-1 down to lead the game at the Bridge, but suffered a disappointing 0-0 draw at home to Marseille in Europe during the week. Robin van Persie, left on the bench in midweek, should return to the starting line-up to lead the line for the Gunners against West Brom at the Emirates. The Baggies won two games in a row before a 2-0 home defeat last weekend. Shane Long is ruled out for West Brom with a knee injury, which is a big blow for Roy Hodgson. Arsenal have been inconsistent this season, but have closed the gap to the top sides in recent weeks, and on paper they should beat West Brom at home, however, as shown in the Champions League, the Gunners are prone to blips in form.

Champions Manchester United have the chance to close the gap to the leaders City to just two points, if only for a few hours, when they take on Sunderland at Old Trafford. United beat Otelul Galati 2-0 in the Champions League, and have kept three clean sheets since the derby day disaster. Sunderland have struggled this season, failing to string a set of results together, but showed great spirit to fight back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 last week. However, United should be far too strong for the Black Cats, and if United can maintain their defensive form of the past fortnight, their firepower up front should be too much for former captain Steve Bruce and his men.

The team on the wrong end of that Sunderland fight back, Aston Villa, take on another team that had to battle back from behind. Norwich are the visitors to Villa Park and have been in good form of late, taking a point from Anfield and then taking four points from their last two home games. Villa have looked good going forward, through the likes of Gabriel Agbonlahor and Darren Bent, but Norwich have shown that they don’t fear anyone in the top flight, with strikers Steve Morison and Grant Holt looking deadly in front of goal at present.

Liverpool face a tricky fixture this weekend, and need to keep the pressure up on the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal around them, when they welcome Swansea to Anfield. The Swans are just inside the top half of the table, six points behind their hosts, who won at West Brom last time out. Steven Gerrard is ruled out for the reds, but Jamie Carragher should return. Danny Graham and Scott Sinclair have been in fine form of late for the Welshmen, and will need to keep that running if they’re to get anything out of their trip to Merseyside.

Leaders Manchester City face a difficult trip to West London on Saturday evening, as they travel south to take on QPR at Loftus Road. The Hoops won their last home game 1-0 against Chelsea, and despite defeat last weekend, are starting to find their feet in the top flight. City, meanwhile, are still unbeaten this season and won 3-0 in Spain in the Champions League, and are looking very impressive so far, although David Silva is a doubt after picking up an injury in Spain.

There’s a potential relegation battle at Molineux on Sunday lunchtime, with 17th placed Wolves welcoming bottom of the table Wigan. Both are in desperate need of victories to pull themselves away from the wrong end of the league, and Wolves were valiant in their efforts at the Etihad Stadium last week, eventually losing 3-1, while Wigan looked awful in their home defeat to Fulham.

The Cottagers have a London derby to contest this weekend, against an in-form Tottenham side who are level on points with Chelsea, with a game in hand. While Fulham have been picking up points of late, they have been very inconsistent, something Martin Jol will be looking to amend, having beaten QPR 6-0, and then lost two in a row in the league. Spurs are the complete opposite, having started the season slowly; they are now putting the pressure on the leaders, with Gareth Bale and Rafael van der Vaart looking sublime in recent weeks, and loan signing Emmanuel Adebayor fitting into the team well.

Last but by no means least, Bolton who are sinking like a stone this season, only kept off the bottom by the wretched form shown by Wigan so far, take on Stoke at the Reebok Stadium. Wanderers have lost six games already in the league this season, while Stoke have made a solid start, and a win would move them into the top half of the table.

This weekend’s fixtures (3pm kick off unless stated):

Saturday – Newcastle v Everton (12.45pm), Arsenal v West Brom, Aston Villa v Norwich, Blackburn v Chelsea, Liverpool v Swansea, Manchester United v Sunderland, QPR v Manchester City (5.30pm).

Sunday – Wolverhampton v Wigan (1.30pm), Bolton v Stoke, Fulham v Tottenham (4pm).

What are your predictions for this weekend’s action? Give us your thoughts here, on Twitter @ImagineSoccer or on Facebook by clicking here.