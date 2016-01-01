Modric Tours After Chelsea Bid Rejected

Luka Modric’s much talked about transfer from Tottenham to Chelsea could have finally reached a conclusion as the Croatian jetted off to South Africa with his Spurs team mates, with Chelsea’s latest £27million bid rejected by the bosses at White Hart Lane.



The north-London club are off on their pre-season tour of South Africa, and with Modric boarding the plane, it gives the strongest indication yet that he will be staying at the club, rather than making the move across London to Stamford Bridge.



The news will come as a big blow to Chelsea, who will be without Michael Essien until the New Year, having had an operation on his knee injured in training at the end of last week. But that is not Spurs’ fault, who have said all along that they don’t want to sell the diminutive midfielder. And why should they sell him on?



Tottenham are a club that is going from strength to strength and reached the quarterfinals of the Champions League last term, and missed out this year, which prompted speculation that several key players may leave the club in pursuit of regular Champions League football. Players such as Modric, Gareth Bale and Aaron Lennon have all been the subjects of speculation this summer regarding their futures at White Hart Lane, but should they all stay, they certainly won’t be playing at too low a standard.



Spurs are nothing like the mid-table club they were 5 years ago, instead, they are knocking on the door of the so called ‘big four’ and making it, along with Manchester City, more of a ‘big six’ – if you can still include Liverpool in that of course. Time will tell on that one.



Modric is one of the most important players in the Tottenham side, and despite not being a prolific goalscorer and maybe being a little short in terms of assists as his similar positioned opponents, he is indispensible to Tottenham. It has taken the club a number of years to find a gem like Modric for such small money, and they definitely do not need to sell him.



The run the club had in Europe last season will have brought them in a fair chunk of cash, which means that selling their top players is not a necessity.



Most importantly, why should Modric want to go to Chelsea? The club is packed full of ageing players, that is no secret, but are they likely to challenge for the title this year? Possibly, but a lot will depend on the form of their big stars, such as Drogba, Lampard and Torres, and we all know how hit and miss two of those are.



Is Modric a Chelsea style player? No, probably not. He may have been in the Mourinho era, but not anymore. Chelsea signed Yossi Benayoun from Liverpool last summer, and although he had his injury problems, he struggled to get into the side. Other players in the similar mould as Modric, such as Damien Duff and Joe Cole – again, from the Mourinho era – were moved on, and they now seem to prefer the pacy wingers, holding midfielders, and Lampard.



I really don’t see how Modric would fit into that side, so he may not be too disappointed to stay at the Lane once the season gets going.