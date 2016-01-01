Mata And Nasri On The Move

Two of the most sought after players in Europe are on the move this week, with almost £50million set to change hands as the transfer window prepares to slam shut at the end of this month.

Spanish winger Juan Mata is on his way to join Chelsea for a fee believed to be £23.5million from Valencia, and he will have a medical this week, while Arsenal playmaker Samir Nasri has been left at home from the club’s Champions League qualifying fixture in Italy to complete a £25million transfer to Manchester City.

Nasri joined Arsenal in 2008 from French club Marseille for £12million and went on to establish himself as a key figure at the Emirates, contributing 18 goals in 86 appearances, but now seems set to move to the Etihad Stadium.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger made no secret of his desire to keep Nasri at the club, but was over a barrel with the player having just twelve months remaining on his contract which he could have run down and left the club for nothing if he really wanted to leave and was not allowed. Arsenal tried to negotiate a new deal with the midfielder but it seems the big bucks at Manchester City were too much for him to turn down.

Whether he will manage to get into the side or not remains to be seen with so many top players now plying their trade on the blue side of Manchester and only eleven able to play at any one time. With the likes of Sergio Aguero, Adam Johnson and David Silva all fighting for regular places alongside the seemingly first-choice at present Edin Dzeko, as well as want away Carlos Tevez and the volatile Mario Balotelli, Roberto Mancini may have to change his formation to accommodate all of these players.

As for Juan Mata, many people in this country will have no idea who he is. As part of the victorious Spanish squad at the 2010 World Cup, Mata has begun to establish himself as one of the brightest prospects in world football and someone that Valencia were keen to hang onto. Having scored 33 goals in 129 appearances at the Mestalla and made 11 full international appearances for Spain, scoring 4 goals in the process, and helped his country to the Under-21 European Championship this summer, it is no wonder the bigger clubs were interested.

Mata has allegedly turned down offers from both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur in order to make the move to Stamford Bridge, which may spell the end for several of the ageing squad in west London, including the likes of Didier Drogba and Nicolas Anelka, and may force players such as Salomon Kalou out of the club.

They are certainly two exciting young players and the Premiership will benefit from having them both here. As for which one is making the better move in terms of furthering their career, you have to think Mata as it remains to be seen how Nasri will fit in to City’s plans.