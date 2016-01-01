Loyalty, What Loyalty?

Well the list of want away footballers is growing, with more and more players now proving the public right – loyalty doesn’t exist in football anymore, and, if it does, it only applies to SOME home grown players.



Carlos Tevez and Luka Modric have both handed in written transfer requests, and, while Tevez’s demand won’t have come as a shock to anybody (because we all know he has no loyalty to any football club on this planet), Modric’s request has come as somewhat of a surprise, especially when you consider where he wants to go and what he is achieving at Tottenham.



Every transfer window, Carlos Tevez is linked with a move away from whichever club he’s at, and it’s getting pretty tedious now. Supporters just begin to love him, and he asks to leave. What a truly great person. Not. Corinthians have recently made a bid for him, which was being discussed in terms of how the payments would be structured, but then talks broke down. So for now at least, he is still a City player. Great, more talk about where he’s going. Just go somewhere, or look up the word loyal in the dictionary please Carlos.



Luke Modric has been one of the finds of recent years for Tottenham. He arrived at the Lane as a relative unknown to most people, and he has since become one of the best players in the Premiership, helping Tottenham not only into the Champions League, but into the quarter finals. Spurs have said that they don’t want to sell Modric, and don’t need to. So, is that the end of it? No, having been linked with a number of clubs, and been subject of a bid from Chelsea, Modric wants to leave the team that finished fifth last year – for Chelsea. What possible reasons could he have for leaving Spurs for the other side of London? Some might say Champions League football, while others give the more likely reason – his bank account.



It is well known that Spurs don’t pay the sort of money that Chelsea and Manchester City can, and to an extent Manchester United, but Spurs are an improving side and now he wants to jump ship. If they were going into decline, fair enough, but they’re not. He was, as I said, an unknown when he came to England, now he’s worth around £40million. Again, the dictionary to Mr Modric when you’re done please Carlos.



Cesc Fabregas may be the exception to the other two. He has said for two years that he would like to return to Barcelona, who have made no secret of their desire to bring him back. Arsenal said last year that he wasn’t going. Fabregas accepted that, and still gave his all for the club. Despite the club saying they don’t want to sell him, they have accepted that they’re going to have to discuss a deal with the Catalan giants and Fabregas has not handed in a transfer request. He seems to accept that although he wants to leave, it is down to the two clubs, not him. He is under contract at Arsenal and has to live with it. Take note please Carlos and Luka – you signed the contracts; honour them, your club, and your fans.